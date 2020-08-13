PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

PPG opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

