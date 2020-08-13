Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $88.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.62. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Post by 57.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,012,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

