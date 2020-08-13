Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.52 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00005758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $21,718.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.