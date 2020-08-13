PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of PNM opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

