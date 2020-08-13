Piper Sandler Increases Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $79.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s current price.

CXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Concho Resources stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

