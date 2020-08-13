Piper Sandler Comments on Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEVL. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

