Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.59. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

