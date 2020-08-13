Piper Sandler Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $178.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of AMP opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

