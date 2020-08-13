Pi Financial Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) a C$3.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

