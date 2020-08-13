Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.94-1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of APG stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Becker purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,227 shares in the company, valued at $28,083,093.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julius Chepey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

