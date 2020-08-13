PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

