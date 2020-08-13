Peter J. Ippolito Sells 5,015 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SHW opened at $652.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.44 and a 200 day moving average of $553.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $675.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

