PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

