Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.26. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 33,451 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

