Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $13.49. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 28,033 shares traded.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 98.3% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

