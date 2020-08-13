Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Saturday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

