Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PKIUF stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

