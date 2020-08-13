Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 132.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

