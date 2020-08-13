Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$0.69 at Scotiabank

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.90 to C$0.69 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PONY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered Painted Pony Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on Painted Pony Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

