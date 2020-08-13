Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

