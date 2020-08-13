Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OUTFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OUTFF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

