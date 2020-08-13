Origo (OGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.12 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Origo token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $4.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $747.90 or 0.06568007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.