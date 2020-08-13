OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

OGI opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.60.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 45.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 382,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

