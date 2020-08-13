OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (OEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

