OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $973.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

