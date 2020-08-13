Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.