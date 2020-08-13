Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

