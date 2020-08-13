Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,785,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

