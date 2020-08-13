Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

