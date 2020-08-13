Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes $350,000 Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $434.71 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $449.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.