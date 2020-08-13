Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.33 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

