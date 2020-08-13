Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,795 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.87. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

