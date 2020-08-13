Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,478 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,136,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 604,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after buying an additional 578,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

