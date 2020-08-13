Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.