Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $1,805.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,684.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,613.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

