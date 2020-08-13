Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,262 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $24.48 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

