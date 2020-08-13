Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 40.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.