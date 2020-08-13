Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,403 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

