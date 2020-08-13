Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

