Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

