Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,413,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

