Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 181.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.