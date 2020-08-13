Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

