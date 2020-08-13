Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

