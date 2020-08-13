Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

HD opened at $274.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

