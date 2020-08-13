Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

