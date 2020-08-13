Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

