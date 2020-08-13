Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $508,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

