Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $264.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.65. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $279.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

