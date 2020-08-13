Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $302,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,654 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,684,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Cfra decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

